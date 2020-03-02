Wireless charging is incredibly convenient and, finally, it’s mainstream too. However, one challenge the tech has always had is the speed of charging. Now, we’re finally making progress with that and Xiaomi is showing off a 40W wireless charging pad that it may use on future phones.

In a video posted to Chinese social media (via Twitter, GSMArena), we can see this new wireless charging tech in action. We’re not sure if this new solution is based on the Qi standard, but it uses a special charging pad to achieve faster speeds.

Just how fast is this charger? The 40W wireless charging speeds are basically unprecedented, though we’ve seen 30W in the past. In Xiaomi’s demo, the company uses a modified version of its Mi 10 Pro flagship which has a 4,000 mAh battery. In just 20 minutes, the device was charged to 57% and, within 40 minutes, it had a completely full battery.

The biggest concern with a system like this would obviously be heat, something that could end up more quickly degrading the battery. To solve that problem, Xiaomi’s prototype charger has a vertical air-cooler to keep things from getting too toasty.

When will we see this debut in an actual device? More than likely, this is something Xiaomi will use in future flagship devices, but it’s unlikely we’ll see devices globally or in the US anytime soon using these speeds.

More on Wireless Charging:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: