Totallee releases new super thin cases for Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra

Totallee just released its super thin cases for the new Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra. Its cases are available in two different styles, a super thin version and a see-through version. These cases are designed to add an extra layer of everyday protection without adding any unnecessary bulk. The company’s cases are simple, branding-free and designed with a clean, minimalist aesthetic. This is a case for people who want a sophisticated and professional look – something that’s a bit lacking with other options currently available on the market.

Head below for a closer look at the two styles the new cases come in.

SUPER THIN AND BLACK – $35

This is the signature slim and sleek case totallee is known for. This case is only 0.02” thick and weighs only 0.01oz. Despite being incredibly thin, it offers enough everyday protection from scratches, bumps, and scuffs. A lip around the camera module helps protect it when placed camera-down. The premium camera is a big reason to get the new Galaxy, especially the S20 Ultra, and this case will help keep the module protected. There are precise cutouts to help you easily access all functions of the new Galaxy S20. If form factor and style are important to you, this is the perfect ultra thin case to get for your new device. It’s slim, sleek, and looks super stealthy in black.

CLEAR AND ALMOST INVISIBLE – $35

This is totallee’s most protective case. This clear TPU case is the ideal pick for people who want a case that remains virtually invisible. This case is free of branding like all of Totallee’s cases and completely transparent, so you will barely notice that you’re rocking a case. Made of a durable and rubbery TPU, it will also add a lot of extra grip to reduce the risk of a drop. Should you ever drop your phone, the TPU material will help absorb pressure to minimize impact damage. With this case you get plenty of extra protection but you’ll barely be able to tell that there is even a case on your phone. Protection that is almost invisible? This case is a no-brainer.

All totallee cases for the new Galaxy S20 models are priced at $35. These are quality cases and totallee backs them all with an industry leading 2-year warranty. If anything happens to your case during the two years, totallee will replace it for free (just pay shipping).

Totallee also has you covered if you’ve not yet upgraded to the latest Galaxy S20 models. They offer cases for older Galaxy models, as well cases for the Pixel and iPhone. You might also want to check out its premium wireless charger and other accessories. If you order more than $50 you qualify for free shipping.

In addition to its website, totallee also offers its cases on Amazon but supply is limited.

