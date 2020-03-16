Google’s Pixel 4 series hasn’t exactly been the most successful offering the company has had so far, but it’s still available from all major carriers and online stores too. Now, though, the Pixel 4 XL has weirdly disappeared from T-Mobile’s online store.

Sometime over the past few days, The Pixel 4 XL has completely disappeared from T-Mobile’s website with no clear reason. The smaller Pixel 4, as well as the Pixel 3a and 3a XL, remain on the site, though. Even with a direct link, the phone’s listing just redirects to the main Google Pixel landing page.

What’s especially strange about this case, in particular, is that the device doesn’t seem to simply be out of stock. Customer service representatives aren’t generally the best source of information on this sort of thing, but when asking a representative if the device was just out of stock or if it was something different, they were not completely sure.

Does this mean the Pixel 4 XL is discontinued at T-Mobile? It’s not exactly a great sign, but I wouldn’t go so far as to assume that. In speaking with a T-Mobile employee, there’s apparently been no communication regarding the device being discontinued and that store, at least, is still selling the device.

The Pixel 4 XL is still listed at Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint.

