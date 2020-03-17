GitHub, acquired by Microsoft in 2018, is part code management service and part social network, and altogether an integral part of many developers’ lives. However, there’s not been a good way to take that experience on the go, beyond the mobile web interface and unofficial apps, but that changes today with the launch of GitHub for Android and iOS.

Originally arriving as a beta test earlier this year, GitHub for Android and iOS gives you clean and easy access to your various repositories including their issues and pull requests. Supporting both light mode and dark mode, the GitHub app offers a fantastic experience that highlights the best of the “social” aspects of the developer site.

One truly critical aspect of the GitHub experience that was missing from the original beta was the ability to view the actual code in a repository. To put it another way, the app was all “hub” and no “git.” Since then, GitHub for Android and iOS has included a new “Browse code” option to read through the code while on the go, as well as share links to certain files.

Since we last covered it, Microsoft has also given the GitHub app’s Android version a solid visual rework. Now colors are more consistent, with primarily white and black backgrounds instead of the mix of white on grey. Overall, the app seems more in-line with each platform’s respective design guidelines.

The GitHub apps for Android and iOS are available now for download on the Google Play Store and App Store, respectively.

GitHub Mobile is officially leaving beta and entering general availability today. Learn more and download: https://t.co/nTHAv107Or pic.twitter.com/BjaRyofbbA — GitHub (@github) March 17, 2020

More on Microsoft:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: