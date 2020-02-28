In recent weeks, more information about the Surface Duo has trickled out as Microsoft lets developers prepare third-party apps. A new report today suggests that the Android Foldable might launch sooner than the previous holiday 2020 timeframe announced last October.

According to Windows Central, “Microsoft is hoping to launch Surface Duo much earlier than originally announced.” This is due to several factors, starting with the hardware being “pretty much done” and “ready to go for two years.” The project started in 2016 and was originally set to debut in 2018 running Windows. Since the hardware has been locked, only “iterative changes” have been made.

Meanwhile, today’s report notes that all variants of the Surface Duo will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor — a staple of last year’s flagships. An entry-level model will be powered by 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, with higher tiers available. That joins the dual 5.6-inch screens that combine for 8.3-inches of real estate.

On the software front, Android 10 is ready, with Microsoft now finalizing its “top-level OS customizations” to make sure the operating system runs smoothly on two displays, as well as first-party apps, presumably productivity services and its launcher.

If that software work is completed by early April, Windows Central reports that “limited quantities” of the Surface Duo could start shipping “in time for the summer.” That said, it’s possible that initial availability is only intended for developers.

An announcement about the Surface Duo launch could come as soon as Microsoft’s rumored spring event alongside other Windows hardware.

