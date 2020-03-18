Android 11 DP2: New developer options simulate punch-hole, waterfall displays

- Mar. 18th 2020 12:22 pm PT

0

Display cutouts are the lay of the land in 2020 and to help developers out with all of the new designs, Google is adding a new option to Android 11’s developer options to simulate punch hole cutouts and waterfall displays.

Punch hole displays have exploded in popularity in the past year or so with everyone from Samsung to Huawei and many, many more. Alongside that, waterfall displays are starting to show up on some devices and while, personally, I’m very much against them, it’s a trend that will probably continue to gain steam.

To help developers better optimize their apps for these different types of cutouts and displays, Google is adding some new simulation options to Android 11. In previous developer previews for Android 10 and even Android Pie, there were cutout simulations for different notch shapes and in Android 11, there are new simulations for punch hole and waterfall displays.

The punch hole simulation puts a selfie camera-sized black dot at the top-left of the screen while the waterfall simulator restricts the UI to the center of the screen, shaving off the edges in some areas.

Punch hole (middle) and waterfall (right) simulations

By the way, Pixel 4a is going to feature a punch-hole display on the left side of the screen. Coincidence? I think not!

More on Android 11:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android 11

Android 11
Android 11 Developer Preview

Android 11 Developer Preview

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches