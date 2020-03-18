The latest Android developer preview has enabled lockscreen clock customization for Pixel owners for the first time — although your options are quite limited.

After installing the latest developer preview, when you enter the theming options within the Styles & Wallpapers section, you’ll be greeted with a new option to select. The “Clock” section gives hints that in a future release, you’ll be able to customize the clock on your lockscreen.

Of course, this has been available on devices from other OEMs for quite some time — OnePlus devices running Android 10 being a notable example. In OxygenOS, you can select from around four or five lockscreen clocks, all with a unique look and feel. However, despite existing on other devices, this is the very first time that the feature has appeared as an option on Pixel devices.

At present, somewhat disappointingly you’re only afforded the stock option. The inclusion of the extra theming mode does hint that we’ll see more customizable lockscreen clock options as the developer previews progress — here’s hoping that we might even gain the ability to create our own when the full release arrives.

Although having the ability to customize how the clock will look on your ambient display lockscreen will no doubt be a popular one for those that want to tweak and theme every aspect of their Pixel. You can check out the option below:

If you are itching to get the latest Android 11 Developer Preview on your Pixel device, you can follow our handy guide. You’ll need to grab the latest OTA file though first.

