Google Doodle celebrates the onset of the spring season

Today is the spring equinox, which means we’re entering into a brand new season. With the new season comes a renewed hope for the future, and a new Google Doodle to celebrate the spring season.

This morning, Google swapped out their usual homepage logo with a fun doodle of a rabbit flying in a hot air balloon. In the balloon’s design, we’re reminded of all the hallmarks of the spring season — April showers, May flowers, and a bunny loosely representing Easter celebrations. Honestly, the whimsical nature of the doodle is a refreshing change of pace.

Meanwhile, while spring has sprung in the northern hemisphere, our friends in the southern hemisphere are entering into the fall season. To that end, Google fans in South America are being treated to a similar hot air balloon themed doodle, but with fall colors and a squirrel in an acorn-shaped basket enjoying the autumn breeze.

Elsewhere in the world today, instead of directly celebrating the spring season, there are quite a variety of holiday doodles occurring. In a few Spanish-speaking countries, today is Father’s Day, and Google is celebrating that with a doodle showing a proud, mustachioed father flower holding his children who are seeds in a pod. Meanwhile, some Central Asian countries are celebrating Nowruz, otherwise known as Persian New Year, with a similar spring season-themed doodle of a worm among flowers.

Or, if you’re looking for a doodle with a bit more impact, be sure to check out an artist’s concept of a Google Doodle that represents and emphasizes social distancing.

More Google Doodles:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: