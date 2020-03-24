OnePlus Pay mobile payments service launches in China

- Mar. 24th 2020 9:27 am PT

Last year, when it debuted the OnePlus 7T, the company also teased that it was working on a mobile payments service. Today, OnePlus Pay has gone official, but only in China for now.

Reported by GizChina (via Droid-Life), OnePlus Pay supports a few banking cards in China and lives within the “Wallet” app on the OnePlus 7T in the HydrogenOS skin. Apparently, those banking cards include Guangfa Bank, Minsheng Bank, and SPDB, and the credit cards of Guangfa Bank and SPDB, according to ITHome. Presumably, this is still using NFC.

For the time being, it looks like this new service is only going to be available on OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro devices, but may expand eventually.

The service is apparently eventually coming to both India and the United States, too.

oneplus pay china

It’s unclear what advantages OnePlus Pay might offer in other regions compared to more ubiquitous services such as Google Pay or Samsung Pay, but for now, we’ll just have to wait and see. Who knows, perhaps we’ll see more about this service at the OnePlus 8 launch.

