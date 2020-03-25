Thanks to the recent OxygenOS Open Beta program, the new Instant Translation feature is now available for the OnePlus 7 series and 7T series.

While it has come bundled with the latest beta update for the flagship devices, OnePlus is now seeking beta testers to thoroughly put the feature through its paces. The roll call came as part of an announcement on the official OnePlus forums but does have a few precursors before you can give the live video calling translation a whirl.

You’ll need to have a OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T or 7T Pro with the latest OxygenOS Open Beta installed to even be considered. Then you’ll have to fill in a dedicated survey that will link to your OnePlus Forums account for further feedback and identification should you be chosen to participate.

The instant translation feature is now available in the open beta version of OnePlus 7 and 7T series. We first hinted about this feature during the OnePlus 7T Series launch and now we’d like to recruit some volunteers to test the feature. How do I join the test? Requirement: OnePlus 7/7 Pro/7T/7T Pro Update to OxygenOS Open Beta 11 for the OnePlus 7 Pro and 7 or Update to Oxygen OS Open Beta 2 for the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro If you are interested in joining, please fill out the survey. Survey link is here. Please mention your email and forum ID in it. We will contact you and add you to a Slack group after selection. You are free to submit your suggestions and doubts about instant translation in that group. We may arrange a video call interview with you for further information about the feature. Your feedback is greatly appreciated. We’re looking forward to improving the instant translation feature with you!

If you cast your mind back, you might remember that the feature was teased back during the OnePlus 7T launch keynotes, with no timeframe given for when it might reach stable builds. With OnePlus putting out a call for beta testers on top of a beta test, we could see it hit the next mainline OxygenOS build sooner rather than later.

OnePlus has confirmed that Instant Translation currently supports five languages: English, French, German, Hindi, and Chinese. What’s even more impressive is that it works in a similar way to Live Captions, as you can enable it with a simple notification shade toggle. That means you can use it no matter what video calling app you prefer — although OnePlus specifically mentions WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

You can enable it Settings > Utilities > OnePlus Laboratory > Instant translation. Although once enabled you will have to set your target language and the language of the person you’re calling, otherwise, it won’t work correctly. If you’d like to join the beta testing phase, then you can fill out the survey forms here.

