OxygenOS Open Beta 2 is now rolling out for OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro, bringing with it the March 2020 security patch and some other fixes that were seen with the OxygenOS Beta update for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro.

This second beta has come in super-quick fashion, as the first Open Beta for the 7T series was only released late last week. A post over on the official OnePlus forums confirmed the rollout of the second beta update, which includes some framerate fixes for the in-built screen recorder, problems with third-party keyboards, and optimizations for the adaptive screen brightness.

If you are already enroled, OxygenOS Open Beta 2 also brings the March 2020 security patch plus the new Instant Translation feature that provides real-time subtitles during video calls — similarly to the Live Captions that were added in the first Open Beta. You can check out the full changelog below:

OxygenOS Open Beta 2 for OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro

System Fixed the frame rate issue to improve screen recording experience Updated Android Security patch to 2020.03 Fixed the random switch to Gboard while using SwiftKey or a 3rd party keyboard Optimized the adaptive brightness feature

Instant Translation Added Instant translation feature, Provides real-time subtitles during video calls, supports 5 languages (English, French, German, Hindi, and Chinese)



The update weighs in at around 90MB and should be rolling out right now for those already enjoying the first beta build. If you want to try the OxygenOS Open Beta 2 on your OnePlus 7T or 7T Pro, then you can download the ROM files from the dedicated downloads page and sideload. You’ll have to head to System updates > tap the ‘Settings’ cog icon > Local upgrade > find your .zip file.

