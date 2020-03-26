As millions are working from home and relying on the internet to get things done and stay entertained, it’s expected that many services will undergo some sort of outage at some point. This morning, some Google services are down or not working properly today.

It’s not being reported on Google’s status dashboard just yet, but DownDetector and Twitter are full of reports from users experiencing issues with various Google services. This includes Google Search, Drive, Gmail, YouTube, Nest, and even Stadia.

At the moment, it seems like this outage is on Google’s end and most users reporting services going down are located on the US East Coast. There’s been a huge spike on all services just before noon ET on DownDetector.

Update: Google has now confirmed the outage and has said that Gmail should be back up for some users already. All affected users should have service again within the hour. We’re still monitoring the situation and will continue to provide updates.

Gmail service has already been restored for some users, and we expect a resolution for all users within the next 1 hours. Please note this time frame is an estimate and may change.

Update: Well, now we know what happened. A Google engineer confirmed on Twitter the source of today’s outage. Apparently, it was caused by a router failure at Google’s Atlanta location. That failure, in turn, affected traffic in the region which explains the localized outage. The engineer says this “wasn’t related to traffic levels” and that Google’s network “is not stressed by COVID-19.”

At this point, the outage should be over for most users.

Very sorry about that! We had a router failure in Atlanta, which affected traffic routed through that region. Things should be back to normal now. Just to make sure: this wasn't related to traffic levels or any kind of overload, our network is not stressed by Covid-19. https://t.co/vZEJpkgRlo — Urs Hölzle (@uhoelzle) March 26, 2020

Personally, in North Carolina, I’m not experiencing any issues, but many in my area are. As things change, we’ll update this post.

