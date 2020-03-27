With schools out across the country, Samsung is offering a deal to help parents keep their children entertained. Samsung Kids+ now offers two months of service for free to help parents manage screen time for children on phones and tablets.

Samsung Kids+ ships on some of Samsung’s “Kids Edition” tablets, but the service is available to most Galaxy smartphones and tablets through a download on the Google Play Store or Galaxy App Store.

What does Samsung Kids+ offer? The specially designed app offers a more kid-friendly experience on devices with no ads, no in-app purchases, and the option for parents to set limits on how long their children can use the device. The app offers a “curriculum mapped to STEM and common core learning standards, with content, refreshed weekly. The digital library has hundreds of educational apps, games, TV shows, movies, and books featuring popular content like LEGO ®, Toca Boca, and Peppa Pig.”

Generally, Samsung Kids+ offers a 1-month trial when you start the service and charges $7.99/month after. For a limited time, Samsung is offering the service with an extra month for free using the coupon SKFREEMONTH. That code has to be used before April 15, though.

