As we’ve been busy bringing all manner of 3D Animals and AR objects into our homes during the COVID-19 lockdown, Google has added a neat new feature called Art Transfer to the Arts & Culture app that turns your photos into classic works of art.

Art Transfer was announced today in a blog post, Art Transfer allows you to turn yourself or anything else for that matter, into works from the likes of Vincent Van Gogh, Andy Warhol, and Edvard Munch among others. The feature will be available as soon as you download the Arts & Culture app, which is a fantastic way to learn more about all kinds of interesting art-related subjects, galleries, and more.

The experimental feature uses an algorithmic AI model created by Google to blend the art style into your image. Google says that this isn’t simply an overlay or preset, it uses the edges within your photo to apply it correctly to the art style you have chosen.

You can determine edges within your photos to apply the style to a distinct portion of an image, which will undoubtedly open up more opportunities to jazz up your Instagram posts or photos within your camera roll. Alternatively, Art Transfer can just be applied wholesale to an image and the results are impressive.

Not only can you make stills, but you can even make animated GIFs showing just how your preferred art style is being applied. Art Transfer offers you 23 classic works of art to base your transformations on, all of which are done on your device, with no network connection needed.

If you want to try Art Transfer for yourself, you can download the free app on both iOS and Android. Be sure to share your best creations down in the comments section below!

