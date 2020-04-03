How to fix when Google’s ‘View in 3D’ animals AR object doesn’t work

Google’s 3D animals are growing in popularity by the minute, but not everyone can use them. That’s because not every phone is compatible with the technology that Google is using to power the fun new feature. If you’re not able to find the ‘View in 3D’ button for Google’s 3D animals in search, keep reading to find out how to fix that…

Your phone isn’t compatible with ‘View in your space’

While just about all phones will support the ‘View in 3D’ functionality, not all devices support the ‘view in your space’ feature. That’s the feature that allows you to visualize what those animals look like and how big they are in real-life using your phone’s camera.

For you to use the “View in your space” feature for 3D animals like tiger, lion, and others, you have to have a phone or other device that is compatible. As of this writing, only phones that support Google’s ARCore are going to allow you to see 3D animals using augmented reality in your home.

We’ve compiled the full list of devices that support ‘View in your space’ right here, and they range from the latest Google Pixel and Apple iPhone devices, to devices made by Samsung, Huawei, LG, Motorola, OnePlus, and more.

Update Google Play Services for AR

Another reason your phone might not be working with View in 3D’s ‘View in your space’ functionality is the Google Play Services for AR package. Even if your phone is on the list of supported ARCore devices, you may need to make sure you’re on the latest version to avoid any hangups.

You can check whether the Google Play Services for AR app is installed on your phone by heading over to the Play Store, checking the listing, and making sure you’re up to date. As of this writing, you need to make sure you’re running version 1.16, but keep in mind that Google could release newer versions at any time. Just make sure you’re on the latest.

Some animals aren’t supported by ‘View in 3D’

Another important thing to remember is that not all animals are supported by this new Google feature. As we noted in our full list of AR objects animals, there are only a few dozen animals that Google has built 3D models for at all. You can find the full list of animals and other objects that you use here, and be sure to check out our poll as well to let us know which one is your personal favorite.

Give your phone an old-fashioned reboot

Since there’s a very large number of devices that support Google’s 3D animals and all devices tend to handle camera drivers and other things slightly differently, it’s possible that your phone is experiencing a simple glitch that might be fixed by giving it an old-fashioned reboot. If that’s not working and none of the other things in this guide are helping you get going with Google’s 3D animals, be sure to let us know in the comments what’s wrong and we might be able to help.

