It’s not even a debate that Google’s 3D animals AR objects have exploded in popularity over the last few weeks, whether that be people trying to pose with a tiger to pretend to be a “Tiger King”, teach kids about animals while we’re on coronavirus lockdown, or just have fun. But of all the 3D animals that Google lets you play with, which one do you think is the best? Let us know in the poll below…

We’ve already detailed the full list of 3D animals that you can access through Google’s AR objects feature in Google Search, and those include a huge variety from Eagle to Duck to Tiger. You can also access 3D models of the human skeleton as well as tons of planet models through Google’s partnership with NASA. Other partnerships, like 3D models for cars, are also on the way.

If you want to access them yourself, the long story short is that you simply Google search for the animal you want to see (the full list is available here and in the poll below), click on “View in 3D” in the Google Knowledge Panel, and find some space to view the animal in augmented reality. Most modern phones and tablets will work fine, but we went into full detail on which phones support Google’s ARCore here.

Google 3D animals poll

Before you vote in the poll, you should see what all of Google’s 3D animals look like. You can do so by checking out our video that gives you a complete overview of all the various species.

Let us know which of Google’s 3D animals AR objects is your favorite in the poll below:

