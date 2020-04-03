The stable OxygenOS 10.0.9 update is now rolling out for the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro with the March 2020 security patch being the headline inclusion.

We recently saw the OnePlus 7 series receive a similar update just a few days ago, this update brings parity to the entire 2019 OnePlus flagship line. To that end, the changelog remains essentially identical (via XDA-developers).

That means you’ll see optimizations to RAM management and regular bug tweaks, there are also some enhancements for slow-mo video, resolutions for the issue whereby screenshots would disappear from the OnePlus Gallery, and lagging with video playback.

It’s not clear when we’ll see a few of the more “experimental” features like the neat Instant Translation — that was added in the latest OxygenOS Open Beta. However, this stable build will be welcomed by those not willing to run OxygenOS beta builds.

Something else to note is that the OxygenOS 10.0.9 build is rolling out as the 10.3.2 build for those in India with either the 7T or 7T Pro due to some minor regional variations. Despite the minor name alternation, it still includes all of the same upgrades and improvements.

OxygenOS 10.0.8 for OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro changelog

System Optimized the RAM management Improved system stability and fixed known issues Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.03

Gallery Improved stability for recording videos in slow-mo Fixed the random disappearance of screenshots in Gallery Now play videos with any lags



The OxygenOS 10.0.9 update has not yet been officially confirmed by OnePlus but is already available via the Oxygen Updater app for those that want to grab it early on their devices.

