Google Play Music has been around for a long time, but the service is on its last legs as YouTube Music prepares to take over. Now, some Google Play Music subscribers are getting cancellation notices as their subscription failed to auto-renew.

As it stands today, new Play Music subscribers pay $10/month for the service alongside a YouTube Premium subscription. Back when the plan launched, though, Play Music was a separate bill with a price of just $8/month. For years, many subscribers have been grandfathered in with that price, but this past week, some of those subscriptions failed to renew.

Android Police highlights reports from its own readers as well as several users on Reddit that have seen the subscription lapse. When this happens, a cancellation notice comes via email, notifying users that they’ve canceled their subscription as seen in the emails below. The Play Store shows the same status.

In some cases, users are able to reinstate the subscription right from Google Play, even maintaining the same price point, too. Others, however, have had to contact Google for help in restoring their subscription without paying more. If you’re still on a grandfathered Google Play Music plan and you’re worried it might have been canceled, head to the Play Store > Subscriptions to check your current billing status.

Sadly, this is probably a sign that Play Music’s end is near, especially as YouTube Music continues to expand. Thankfully, though, Google isn’t leaving Play Music subscribers who have encountered this issue on their own. The company confirmed that it is aware of the issue and working on a fix.

