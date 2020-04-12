Google this evening posted its second ad focused on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. After thanking healthcare workers last month, a new video reflects on how searches for “how to help” are at an all-time high.

These ads — based on Google Trends data — highlight what the world is searching for. After getting that premise across, the video shows a Google Search field as someone types “how to help.” That query is at an “all-time high” with people specifically looking for how to aid their communities, the elderly, small businesses, neighbors, “others stay positive,” and essential workers.

The 90-second video — which uses an instrumental version of “New York” by St. Vincent — ends on a “Where there’s help, there’s hope” tagline, while a text version is also available:

We are forever in debt to every essential worker and healthcare hero on the front lines of this pandemic, and grateful for every helper supporting them. We thank them for every late night, every extra shift. Every missed dinner at home. We thank them not only for the sacrifice they continue to make for us all, but the sacrifices their families and loved ones are making in kind. We thank them for showing up every day and night, all in service of saving lives and helping others.

Meanwhile, Google.org this evening announced a $1 million donation to GiveDirectly’s Bay Area COVID-19 Fund that aims to raise $5 million to “help support 5,000 families with direct cash transfers in the San Francisco Bay Area.” Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai is also contributing $1 million.

