If you haven’t heard by now, “Killed by Google” is a hilarious trip through the ever-growing graveyard of projects and apps that Google has shut down over the years. In an interesting bit of irony, Google wants to hire the creator of Killed by Google.

Through the years, particularly since Google Reader was shut down, Google has garnered a “killer” reputation, which has made a lasting impression on its fans. Nothing demonstrates the community’s harsh feelings better than Killed by Google, a genuine graveyard of dead and soon-to-be-killed apps and services. In it, you’ll find every single thing Google has ever shut down, totaling nearly 200 projects, dating all the way back to 2006 with the Google Deskbar.

Depending on how you look at things, Killed by Google could be seen as an attack on Google’s commitment to projects or as a dedicated fan’s tribute to Google history. It seems the folks at Google may believe the latter, as they’ve reached out to the site’s creator, Cody Ogden, with a job offer.

For his part, Ogden seems to be disinterested in the offer, opting instead to poll for humorous responses to Google’s email. Further, he added that his only relevant experience for working at Google “is disappointment.” With that in mind, it’s safe to say that Killed by Google will continue to catalog the company’s failures for the foreseeable future.

More things Google’s killed off:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: