The custom ROM scene certainly isn’t what it used to be for Android, but an old name is returning yet again. Paranoid Android is back with Android 10 builds for select devices.

What’s Paranoid Android? “AOSPA” as it’s known has been around for years and was one of the most popular custom ROM options a few years ago. In the time since, though, the ROM’s team has left things out to dry for a while and later come back to revive it.

Now, Paranoid Android is back again with Android 10 under the nickname “Quartz.” This is the first time since Android Nougat that Paranoid Android has had proper stable builds as the Oreo and Pie builds were always of alpha and beta quality. What does “Quartz” bring to the table? Here’s the full list:

Included GAPPS inside the zips.

April 2020 Security Patch Level.

OTA support (with deltas).

Adaptive Playback.

Screen stabilization (Gimbal mode).

SafetyNet (most devices).

Built-in screen recorder.

FOD support (Fingerprint On Display).

Pulse notifications.

ParanoidDoze: extended AOD support

Off-screen gestures.

Gestures support.

Vibration adapted UI.

Extended vibration system (OnePlus devices).

Alert Slider UI (OnePlus devices).

OTS: On The Spot, introduce user hint prompt system, uses a snackbar design to prompt the user for changes.

Pocket Mode, introduces a mode that will detect whenever your device is on the pocket and prevent it from waking.

Fast Charging indicator (includes OnePlus devices).

Quick Settings Pull Down with one finger.

Extended Restart.

Introduced Settings reset for PA features under Settings → System → Reset Options.

Double tap to sleep on keyguard (lockscreen) and launcher.

Volume Long Press to Skip Tracks.

Volume panel on left for devices with left volume buttons.

Adjusted statusbar notifications per device.

Navigation bar customization.

Improved lockscreen security

Caffeine tile (thanks LineageOS).

Extended screenshot support (thanks Pixel Experience).

Per-app cellular data, vpn and wifi restrictions.

Three finger swipe down for screenshots.

Pop-Up camera support.

Based off CAF LA.UM.8.2.r1-04200-sdm660.0 tag.

For this latest release, too, Paranoid Android is supporting quite a lot of devices including:

OnePlus 3/3T

OnePlus 6/6T

OnePlus 7 Pro

Asus ZenFone Pro Max M1/M2

Essential Phone

Redmi 5

Xiaomi Mi 6/9

Soon, that list will also include OnePlus 5/5T/7/7T/7T Pro, Pocophone F1, Sony Xperia XZ2/XZ2 Dual/XZ2 Compact/XZ2 Compact Dual/XZ3/XZ3 Dual, Xiaomi Mi 9T/9T Pro, and Redmi K20/K20 Pro.

If you’re still into custom ROMs, the revival of Paranoid Android with Android 10 is great to see! Head over to their official website for downloads and flashing details.

More on Android 10:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: