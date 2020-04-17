Until a vaccine for COVID-19 is developed, increasing testing capability is a key step towards helping things return to some semblance of normality. Google Search now links to coronavirus testing sites in your vicinity.

As part of the revamped Google Search desktop experience for queries related to COVID-19, there is a new “Testing” tab (via The Verge) in the red sidebar. A “Testing for coronavirus (COVID-19)” card lists some resources.

In the US, there’s the CDC Self-Checker to “help you make decisions about seeking appropriate medical care,” followed by general advice about contacting your healthcare provider since you typically need a doctor’s order to be tested. Next is information from your local health authority and finally a reminder about calling ahead.

Underneath this is a link to Google’s “Coronavirus testing centers” list. Like other place queries, there’s a map at the right with locations on the left. The view is personalized to where you are and tapping a location provides entry requirements, address, and operating hours, as well as web results.

As of this evening, Search lists over 2,000 testing sites in 43 states. Connecticut, Maine, Missouri, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Pennsylvania are not included as “Google is only surfacing testing locations that have been approved for publishing by health authorities.” Users in those states will only see the general information card.

This effort includes a testing program by Google sister company Verily. Project Baseline is growing in California and recently expanded to New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

