One of the best-kept secrets in Google Drive, the in-app document scanner, is now getting a Material Design makeover.

Scanning a document and converting to PDF — or any other format for that matter — has been around for quite a while, but you might not have been taking advantage of the awesome auto backup of Google Drive at the same time. The in-built document scanner has now been updated to Material Design iconography, which is in keeping with the recent Google Drive Material theme update (via Android Police).

To get started with scanning documents, you can open up Google Drive and tap the “+” icon to then take a picture of your important documents. You can make alterations to the corners and vertices for a better “scan.”

The Material makeover has moved the control buttons to an easier to reach bottom bar. You can access the crop, color, and rotation controls from this much better position. You can add more pages to your scanned PDF files using the new bottom left position too, which makes it easier to scan and keep multiple documents together.

Other additional controls such as paper size, image quality, and paper orientation options are now found in the upper right kebab menu. AP notes that the Google Drive product lead, Rio Akasaka, has confirmed that the new look should be available to all Google Drive users as part of a server-side update.

