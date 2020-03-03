Despite not being the most secure method of backup for your WhatsApp chats and messages, the ability to store on your linked Google Drive account definitely makes it much easier to switch between Android devices.

However, according to WABetaInfo, the Facebook-owned messaging platform is working on password-protected Google Drive backups for your WhatsApp chats, messages, and media. That is a heck of a lot of data, even if only a portion of the reported 2 billion monthly users of WhatsApp use Google Drive storage for their backups.

At the moment, you have a number of options for backups when using the messaging app, with local storage being used by default if you don’t upload your personal content to your Google cloud account. As we mentioned, currently this method isn’t the most secure but adding password protection will definitely make a huge difference for peace of mind.

In the latest beta build, WABetaInfo has unearthed the new interface that will allow you to set passwords for access to your backed-up content. When implemented, the new feature will be available within Settings > Chat > Chat backups. From here you’ll be able to simply enable or disable this extra password protection for your messages.

Unfortunately, while it’s good to see further security being added to the Google Drive backup method, it’s unclear just how long you’ll have to wait to see it implemented in a stable WhatsApp build. Given how long it took for us to even see a dedicated dark theme, we’re not all that confident the feature will be with us any time soon — but we remain hopeful.

More on WhatsApp:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: