A small tweak to the Google Store today sees the company emphasize its different product brands. Instead of generic categories, Made by Google is directly using “Pixel,” “Nest,” and “Stadia” in the top navigation.

At the top of the Google Store is a standard bar that serves as the site’s primary nav. The most recent iteration features six categories next to the ‘G’ logo, with search, help, shopping cart, and your profile at the right.

Instead of sections named by the type of product, the Google Store is now just using the brand name. “Accessories” and “Special Offers” remain unchanged today while tapping any category still reveals a full-width dropdown to select a listing.

Phones —> Pixel

Connected Home —> Nest

Gaming —> Stadia

Laptops & Tablets —> Pixelbook

In making this change, Google is hedging on the fact that almost five years in, consumers are aware of its brands and do not need any further introduction on what they’re for. The “Pixel” change is quite straightforward, with phones getting the bulk of the company’s advertising dollars.

Meanwhile, “Pixelbook” reflects how there are no “Tablets” — plural. Google confirmed last year that it has stopped development in favor of the laptop form factor.

One oddity under the new system is “Nest” and how it includes the Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra under a “Streaming” sub-category. Given the popularity of that line, it’s unlikely that “Nest” will be added to the product name in the future. That said, the organization makes sense as Google wants Nest to be its “helpful” smart home brand.

An additional benefit of this tweak is a narrower bar, while the site recently added a “Stay connected with helpful tips from Google” card that links to official tweets. This Google Store brand change is available on the desktop site today, but Google has yet to update the mobile variant.

