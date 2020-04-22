Vivaldi is now officially out of beta on Android, with one of the most customizable desktop browsers based upon Chromium available as a stable release on mobile.

Announced in an official blog post, the browser might be of interest to those of you out there thanks to some of the privacy and protection features. Many of the popular features that Vivaldi desktop users have come to know and love are making the transition from a static desktop (or roving laptop) to your smartphone.

You can take advantage of proper tabbed browsing, native screenshot editing, plus the added bonus of built-in ad blocking with advanced tracking protection. Vivaldi uses DuckDuckGo’s Tracker Rader-powered blocklist to help ensure that you stay safe online. However, the feature needs to be enabled within Vivaldi browsing settings, as it is disabled by default.

Other notable inclusions include bookmark syncing, autofill browsing, search history management, and even sharable notes from desktop to your other devices. While you won’t have the most comprehensive Vivaldi experience as you will find on desktop, you’ll definitely have a familiar experience if you are a fan of the browser already.

While we don’t expect everyone to suddenly switch over from Google Chrome, Vivaldi might be a great alternative for the privacy-conscious. You can download the stable release over on the Google Play Store right now.

