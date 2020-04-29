The Nvidia Shield TV was finally refreshed late last year with two new models that delivered some excellent upgrades, but one has been hard to get lately. With initial speculation that it was discontinued, Nvidia has recently confirmed that the Shield TV Pro is simply delayed in production.

In recent weeks, almost every retailer selling the 2019 version of the Nvidia Shield TV Pro has been completely out of stock with some, such as B&H Photo, even updating listings to show the product as “discontinued.” Obviously, that can be a little shocking to see on a product well under a year old.

However, that’s not the case. The Nvidia Shield TV Pro has not been discontinued. Rather, Nvidia says the coronavirus-related production issues plaguing many companies as of late is to blame for the shortage of Pro units.

On the bright side, though, production has resumed, and more stock is headed to partners around the world. If you’ve been hoping to get a Shield TV Pro, you’ll likely get your chance in a month or two!

The SHIELD TV Pro 2019 is not discontinued. Its production has been affected by the pandemic, but production has resumed and units are en route to partners around the world. Some of our partners list discontinued when they don’t have an availability date which has been the case with the pandemic, but rest assured, the device has not been discontinued and will soon be back in stock.

