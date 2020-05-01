Friday’s best deals include the Moto G7 at $200, Galaxy Buds+ for $125, more

Friday’s best deals include Motorola’s Moto G7 at 33% off, plus Samsung Galaxy Buds+, and TP-Link Smart Outlets. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save 33% on Motorola’s Moto G7 Android Smartphone

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Motorola Moto G7 64GB Android Smartphone for $200. Normally selling for $300, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, beats our previous mention by $11, and matches the lowest price we’ve seen this year. Motorola’s G7 handset comes equipped with a 12MP dual real camera system alongside a bezel-less 6.2-inch screen. A water-repellent design complements the package alongside face unlock and expandable microSD card storage.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are $125

B&H is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ True Wireless Earbuds bundled with Samsung’s 9W Qi Charging Pad for $125. Offer will be reflected at checkout. Normally you’d pay $149 for the earbuds and $31 for the charger, with today’s discount saving you 30% and marking the best value we’ve seen to date. Equipped with a true wireless design, Samsung’s most recent pair of earbuds rock 11 hours of audio playback per charge, or 22 when you slip them into the companion case. The inclusion of Samsung’s Ambient Sound feature cuts out distracting audio. Qi charging support pairs perfectly with the bundled power pad, which can dish out 9W speeds. We found them to be a no-brainer for Android users in our hands-on review.

TP-Link 2-outlet Kasa smart plug hits $25

Amazon currently offers the TP-Link HS107 2-Outlet Smart Plug for $25 for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically selling for $30, like you’ll find at B&H right now, today’s offer is the first discount we’ve seen since December and marks a new 2020 low. TP-Link’s smart plug integrates with the company’s line of Kasa accessories, meaning you’ll find Alexa and Assistant voice control alongside scheduling features and more from the smartphone app. It features two individually controllable outlets, which makes this smart plug perfect for turning on two different lamps, or commanding any combination of other appliances. There’s also no need for an additional hub, making it a solid option for those getting started.

