Google has been pushing Android TV as a way for users to stay both entertained and informed during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Google has rolled out a new “stay home and stay informed” notification for Android TV users to help them find news on the coronavirus.

Rolling out widely as of the past few days, a notification appears on Android TV devices on the homescreen which simply reads:

COVID-19: Stay home and stay informed Scroll down for new rows from YouTube to help you stay in

This notification arrives as a part of the Android TV Home 2.0 update — a huge version jump which, oddly, carries nothing else of significance. The notification only appears once but when it does arrive, Android TV users will also notice that the YouTube-powered homescreen channels that Google debuted last month are enabled by default on their homescreen.

If you don’t want these to appear, you can always remove the rows by scrolling to them, then scrolling all the way to the left and hitting the “-” icon to remove it.

