Rumor: Google is planning to rebrand Android TV to… Google TV

- May. 5th 2020 1:57 pm PT

0

According to one little birdie I know, Google is planning to rename Android TV to Google TV.

That’s it. That’s the story.

For a quick history lesson, Google has been slowly but surely removing the Android brand from its products for several years now. While it’s definitely going nowhere as it pertains to the company’s smartphone operating system — Google gave its beloved Android a facelift last summer — other products have been renamed as Google sees fit.

Google has made clear to us multiple times that the Android brand itself isn’t going anywhere. We talked to them about it last year — so rest assured that your phone will continue to run “Android” for the foreseeable future. In our opinion, Google’s love for Android and everything the brand means for the last decade of smartphone history hasn’t been clearer.

That said, there are also products where an Android-less brand just makes more sense!

Some prior examples of the brand slowly melting away over the last few years:

  • Android Market was rebranded to Google Play Store a long time ago
  • Android Pay was rebranded to Google Pay
  • “Android Messages” was renamed to just Messages… by Google
  • Google’s wearable OS Android Wear was rebranded to Wear OS
  • Many apps went without: Google One, Tasks, Allo, Duo, etc.
  • and many others…

What do you think of this potential rebrand? Leave us a comment below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android TV

Android TV

Android TV is a version of the Android platform which has been modified by Google to run on televisions with over 5,000 native applications. The platform is often found on devices from Nvidia, Hisense, and Sony, with operator devices also using Android TV.

About the Author

Stephen Hall's favorite gear

Buy a Pixelbook

Buy a Pixelbook

Google Pixelbook the company’s premium Chromebook.
Buy a Chromecast

Buy a Chromecast

Chromecast is a media streaming device from Google.