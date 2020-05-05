Rumor: Google is planning to rebrand Android TV to… Google TV

According to one little birdie I know, Google is planning to rename Android TV to Google TV.

That’s it. That’s the story.

For a quick history lesson, Google has been slowly but surely removing the Android brand from its products for several years now. While it’s definitely going nowhere as it pertains to the company’s smartphone operating system — Google gave its beloved Android a facelift last summer — other products have been renamed as Google sees fit.

Google has made clear to us multiple times that the Android brand itself isn’t going anywhere. We talked to them about it last year — so rest assured that your phone will continue to run “Android” for the foreseeable future. In our opinion, Google’s love for Android and everything the brand means for the last decade of smartphone history hasn’t been clearer.

That said, there are also products where an Android-less brand just makes more sense!

Some prior examples of the brand slowly melting away over the last few years:

Android Market was rebranded to Google Play Store a long time ago

Android Pay was rebranded to Google Pay

“Android Messages” was renamed to just Messages… by Google

Google’s wearable OS Android Wear was rebranded to Wear OS

Many apps went without: Google One, Tasks, Allo, Duo, etc.

and many others…

