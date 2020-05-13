Google Earth launches revamped search experience w/ featured places, layers, more

- May. 13th 2020 8:03 am PT

In an update to its mobile apps and the web this week, Google Earth is making some major improvements to its search interface to make it better looking and more interactive. Here’s what you need to know.

Google details in a brief post a few big changes it has made to the Google Earth interface on Android, iOS, and the web. The first of these changes is within the basic search UI for the app which now shows featured content pulled from Earth’s Voyager feature. It also shows a handful of random “must-see places” with a randomized search button underneath.

The search interface in Google Earth is also getting revamped when actively searching for a location. There are more Material elements and sections are separated out. That includes a new “Data Layers” section which can help you narrow down the search results.

All of these new changes are already live on Android and available to iOS users as well. Google Earth’s web interface has also added identical changes to the sidebar as pictured below.

