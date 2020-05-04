Even with one of the best displays on the market, some OnePlus 8 models are still managing to have some pronounced issues.

Much like with the Galaxy S20 Ultra recently, the new 120Hz displays are having problems with crushed black, low brightness, and green tints. With the global release this week and the US release on April 29, OnePlus has already confirmed that a software fix for these hardware issues is being worked on.

Reports from several fans who received early pre-orders on Reddit and the OnePlus Forums suggest that when the AMOLED display on the OnePlus 8 Pro display brightness is low, the display issues arise.

[Update 05/04]: After a recent OxygenOS update rolled out to try and fix any potential “green-tint” and other display issues, it appears that those still affected may indeed have a display hardware defect on their OnePlus 8 Pro. According to a post on Reddit, user OcuQuest1409 has been in contact with OnePlus support, which acknowledged that there is an issue with certain displays (h/t Android Authority).

OnePlus is suggesting that those affected with issues send in their devices for a repair, refund, or replacement. There are plenty of other reports over on /r/OnePlus of similar complaints being resolved this way. Should you still be having issues after the latest OxygenOS update, now might be the time to get in touch with OnePlus support directly.

Not everyone is experiencing the same issue, though. Some will see a green tint on their display, others are seeing crushed blacks, and there are even reports of image retention akin to display burn-in (via Android Police).

In a statement, OnePlus confirmed to AP that it is aware of the reported display issues on some OnePlus 8 Pro devices. Work has already started on a software update to resolve the issues associated with the green tints seen by some. However, they didn’t give a timeframe for when a software fix will roll out.

OnePlus values user feedback and is committed to delivering the best smartphone experience. Our team is currently investigating these reports to identify the best solutions for our users, and we will issue updates as soon as they are ready.

One temporary solution noted by those experiencing issues over on Reddit involves enabling or disabled the DC Dimming feature from within the OnePlus Laboratory section. However, this is disabled by default, so won’t be a permanent resolution for many.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: