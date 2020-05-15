Friday’s best deals include Samsung’s Galaxy A50 at $250, USB-C storage, more

Today’s best deals include Samsung’s Galaxy A50 at $250, plus notable deals on storage and iOttie’s popular smartphone mounts. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy A50 is $250

Best Buy offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A50 64GB Android Smartphone for $250. Typically fetching $350, right now you’ll find it for $300 at Amazon and B&H, with today’s offer saving you up to 28% and matching our previous mention for the all-time low.

Samsung’s Galaxy A50 sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a built-in fingerprint sensor and notch housing a 25MP camera. Around back you’ll find a triple-camera array comprised of the main 25MP, 123-degree 8MP, and 5MP depth sensors.

USB-C storage deals abound

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 500GB T5 Portable USB-C Solid State Drive for $80. Typically fetching $110, today’s offer saves you 28%, beats our previous mention by $10, and matches the all-time low. Samsung’s portable SSD is based on V-NAND storage and offers 540MB/s transfer speed thanks to the USB-C connectivity. Everything comes wrapped in an aluminum enclosure that’s not only compact, but is also shock-resistant.

iOttie smartphone mounts from $16

We’ve spotted a number of iOttie smartphone car mounts on sale over at Amazon today. Headlining is the iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Mount for $18. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $25 here with today’s deal being $2 less than our previous mention.

The One Touch 4 is arguably iOttie’s most popular mount with a fully adjustable design that’s made to fit just about any modern smartphone. A rotational grip allows you to navigate and control media in both landscape or portrait modes.

Best trade-in deals

