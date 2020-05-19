Microsoft Edge went from a replacement for the often-mocked Internet Explorer to the world’s second-most-popular desktop browser. How? Microsoft switched to Chromium. Now, as part of Build 2020, Microsoft Edge is getting a handful of big updates including extension sync, sidebar search, and more.

In a blog post, Microsoft details new features for developers, “information workers,” and just for everyone. You can check out the full post or video for a rundown of everything new, but let’s touch on some of the biggest new features and changes.

For one thing, Microsoft Edge is adding support for extension sync. If you own more than one computer that’s running Edge, your extensions will now sync as long as those devices are all signed into the same Microsoft account. This probably won’t be useful for everyone, but this was one previously missing feature that made it really tough for me to move over to Edge earlier this year.

You can see extension sync live in the GIF below. This functionality should already be live in Edge’s latest builds. It’s unclear, though, if this will work with extensions installed from the Chrome Web Store.

Microsoft Edge is also adding a useful new tool for those who want to split work and personal things in the browser. Automatic profile switching allows users to assign specific URLs to a work profile, and if you click that URL on your personal profile, it will automatically open in the work one. Cool!

Another feature that’s sure to make a lot of people happy is an upgrade to Edge’s Collections feature. That feature now integrates with Pinterest to “help you find ideas to spark inspiration, save time, and be more productive by suggesting content related to what you have already collected.” You’ll also be able to export collections to Pinterest. Also of note, Collections will be rolling out a new “Send to OneNote” option as pictured below.

Microsoft is also making Progressive Web Apps work a bit better on Edge. Now, Edge opens PWAs in a standalone menu and allows Windows 10 users to add the apps to the Start Menu and taskbar. That’s live in Edge Canary right now.

To end this roundup with a bang, let’s talk the sidebar. Edge’s sidebar has lots of useful features, but with upcoming updates Microsoft is using this feature to make quick searches easier. By simply highlighting text on screen, users can right-click and search for that term in the sidebar. This can even integrate with business results for companies using Azure.

What’s your favorite new feature? I’m glad Microsoft Edge is adding extension sync, but all of this is great. Let us know in the comments!

