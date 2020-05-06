Microsoft’s Chromium-based Edge browser has already proven to be a pretty huge success and it continues to grow. However, it does still lack its own large store for extensions, like Chrome offers. To fill the gap, Microsoft is just telling Edge users to get extensions from the Chrome Web Store.

Spotted by Techdows, Microsoft has rolled out an update to the extensions page of its Edge browser for its Canary and Dev releases. The update doesn’t change a whole lot, but it adds a notable new line: “You can also find great extensions in the Chrome Web Store.”

That text is found underneath a more prominent link to Microsoft’s own extensions marketplace, but a direct link within the Edge browser to Google’s Chrome Web Store is notable for a few reasons. For one, Microsoft is essentially telling its users to find the extensions they’re looking for in the store for a competing browser option!

Looking back to earlier this year, too, this is surprising since Google was previously showing warning messages to Edge users on several of its products including the Web Store. That message specifically has since been removed, making it seem somewhat possible that Microsoft and Google made some sort of agreement regarding this new link in the Edge browser.

