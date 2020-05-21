Google’s Memorial Day sale highlights today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break, alongside price drops on Motorola Android devices, and ecobee3 lite. Hit the jump for all that and more.

Google’s Memorial Day sale

Google’s annual Memorial Day sale is now live at various retailers with free shipping across the board. Headlining this time around is Google’s Nest Cam Outdoor at $149 via Amazon. That’s down $50 from the usual $199 price tag and a match of our previous mention. You can grab a two-pack for $238, as well.

Google’s Nest Cam Outdoor delivers full-on 24/7 access with a weatherproof design and integrated smartphone alerts to help you keep an eye on the action. Its magnetic base also makes it easy to mount wherever needed. Check out the entire sale here.

Motorola Android smartphones up to $80 off

B&H currently offers the unlocked Motorola Moto G7 Power 32GB Android Smartphone for $180 in Marine Blue. Down from its $250 going rate, here you’ll save $80 with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the 2020 low.

Motorola’s G7 Power comes equipped with a 6.2-inch bezel-less screen, up to 3-days of battery life, and a water-repellent design with built-in face unlock technology. Around back there’s a 12MP and 8MP dual rear camera system, as well as expandable microSD card storage which completes the package.

ecobee3 lite is $174 with added accessories

Amazon is currently offering the ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat bundled with two Room Sensors for $174. Typically fetching $220, today’s offer saves you 20%, comes within $4 of the all-time low from March, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date.

ecobee3 lite brings HomeKit control to your heating and cooling setup. Alongside the expected perks of Siri, Alexa, and Assistant voice control, you’ll also be able to take advantage of automatic scheduling. Plus, the included Room Sensors allow you to take local temperature readings into consideration for automations.

