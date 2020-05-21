To distinguish its music streaming service, Apple in 2015 notably turned to a virtual radio station with Beats 1. Google now looks to be temporarily experimenting with this concept for Assistant speakers through “Nest Sessions.”

Google calls Nest Sessions a “mood-lifting music experience inspired by psychology.” Starting this Saturday, it will provide “three days of mood-lifting music and activities to help you switch between moods.”

Hosted by Laura Whitmore, there will be different tracks every day organized by three topics: energize, chill, and inspire. It will feature interviews, music playlists, live performances, and Q&A sessions, as well as a cooking and book club segments. Other participants include Jessie Ware, Olly Alexander, Celeste, Sam Tompkins, and Mae Muller.

The full schedule is available on the UK Google Store, with this effort announced on the Google UK YouTube channel this morning. It’s accessed by saying “Hey Google, talk to Nest Sessions,” with the fine print suggesting that it will be hosted on Spotify.

**Content requires a Google and Spotify account, Assistant-enabled compatible devices, and internet connection.

There’s an ephemeral nature to this, with Nest Sessions “available for a minimum of three hours from scheduled start time only.” It’s unclear whether this experience will be geographically locked to the UK.

All sessions will later be available on the Youtube Spotlight UK channel under a #NestSessions playlist.

More about Google Nest:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: