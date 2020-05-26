The Stadia store gained two new titles this morning, while Elder Scrolls Online is officially launching on June 16. Google today also announced a new 1440p streaming option for stadia.com.

This new resolution for the Chrome browser will provide “players using a display with a resolution between 1440p and 4K” a streaming resolution better than 1080p. The 2560 x 1440 option falls under the “Best visual quality” tier, and requires that your network and hardware meet all other 4K streaming requirements.

Google has yet to update the existing Stadia support documents to mention the new 1440p resolution. It’s not clear how much data it consumes, with 1080p using 12.6GB/hour and 4K reaching 20GB/hour.

Given the 4K requirement, a Stadia Pro subscription is required, while VP9 hardware decoding must also be supported. Overall, the option is geared towards those that do not have 4K monitors, while providing a more efficient setting for those that do.

According to today’s blog post, 1440p is now rolled out on stadia.com.

More about Google Stadia

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: