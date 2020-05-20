In April, Google widely expanded the availability of its game-streaming service by launching a free tier. A two-month free trial of Stadia Pro is coming to an end next month, with a more limited offer starting June 3.

Stadia Pro is a $9.99 monthly subscription that lets you play new titles at the start of every month and access previously claimed games as long as you’re a member. With the launch of Stadia’s free tier in April, Google offered a two-month free trial that currently offers 12 titles:

Destiny 2: The Collection, Grid, Gylt, SteamWorld Dig 2, SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, Serious Sam Collection, Spitlings, Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks), Zombie Army 4: Dead War, SteamWorld Heist, The Turing Test, and Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds

That free Stadia Pro trial is ending on June 3. From that date onwards, new subscribers will only get one free month of access.

Other Stadia Pro features include 4K streaming (up from 1080p), HDR, and 5.1 surround sound, as well as 500 30-second Capture clips, instead of only 100 for free accounts. Sign-up is available on stadia.google.com or the Stadia for Android and iOS apps.

