Google this evening announced that it’s delaying next week’s Android 11: The Beta Launch Show. The company on Twitter says “now is not the time to celebrate” in light of ongoing societal protests across the US, including in the San Francisco Bay Area, and will reschedule at a future date.

In lieu of a physical I/O conference, the Android 11: The Beta Launch Show was meant to showcase what’s new in the operating system this year. Set for this upcoming Wednesday, it was due to feature an hour-long keynote and would be followed by a live Q&A session with senior members of the Android team.

Earlier this week, the company posted the list of Android 11 Talks that would also be released that day. They were originally scheduled for I/O 2020 and includes the annual “What’s new in Android,” “All things privacy in Android 11,” and “What’s new in Android Development Tools.”

We are excited to tell you more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate. We are postponing the June 3rd event and beta release. We'll be back with more on Android 11, soon. — Android Developers (@AndroidDev) May 30, 2020

For app developers and partners, Google tells us this evening that it is not changing the final release schedule for Android 11, which is scheduled for Q3 2020. It will provide updated timing as it becomes available.

The first Android 11 Beta was originally expected this month, but that was delayed as Google “decided to add a bit of extra time” to the release schedule from February. The Android team at the start of the month that it’s “collaborating remotely and prioritizing the well-being of our families, friends and colleagues.”

As a result, it pushed back Beta 1 and “all subsequent milestones” by about a month, and released Developer Preview 4 instead.

Beta 1 will include the final SDK and NDK APIs with this release and open up Google Play publishing for apps targeting Android 11.

will include the final SDK and NDK APIs with this release and open up Google Play publishing for apps targeting Android 11. Beta 2 moves to July. We’ll reach Platform Stability with this release.

moves to July. We’ll reach Platform Stability with this release. Beta 3 moves to August and will include release candidate builds for final testing

