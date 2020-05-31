[Update: Pixelbook] Steve Carell uses Google Pixel 3 XL in Netflix’s ‘Space Force’

- May. 31st 2020 9:01 pm PT

0

Announced over a year ago, the latest show from The Office’s Greg Daniels and Steve Carell premiered today on Netflix. The latter plays the head of Space Force and happens to use a Google Pixel 3 XL and BlackBerry KeyOne.

A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force.

Original 5/29: A little over halfway though the first episode, Carell’s character is seen taking a personal call on a Google Pixel given the camera and fingerprint sensor arrangement.

Given the size, it’s clearly the larger variant, while it’s a toss up between the Pixel 2 XL and Pixel 3 XL. Some barely-visible Just Black glossiness suggests the latter — given the former’s matte rear, while the show’s filming schedule from late September 2019 to January 2020 lines up with that as well. [Update: Episode 5 shows the screen and notch, as well as the Google Phone app.]

It’s unfortunate that filming started before Made by Google 2019 since the Pixel 4 has a more distinctive and recognizable design from afar. Back in March, the Google Store officially stopped selling the Pixel 3 lineup.

Mid-call, General Naird pulls out a BlackBerry KeyOne to multitask and start another conversation. The company’s logo is clearly visible and the single lens confirms.

Update 5/31: Jane Lynch’s character (Chief of Naval Operations) in episode 3 of Space Force is seen with a Pixelbook.

Google does not appear to have a Pixel promotional deal with Space Force, unlike Avengers: Endgame. Last year also saw Google Duo get a high-profile cameo in the Season 2 finale of HBO’s Succession.

The ten-episode first season of Space Force is streaming now:

Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

The Pixel is the smaller of two smartphones designed, created, and sold by Google. It runs stock Android and is one of the first phones to receive firmware updates
Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3 XL is the larger of Google's two 2018 flagship smartphones.

About the Author