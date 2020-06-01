Google Chrome makes it easy to view PDFs, but editing them is another story. Now, with a change in development, Google Chrome is preparing the ability to download an edited copy of PDFs through the browser.

If you’ve ever had to fill out fields in a PDF file in Google Chrome, you’re probably familiar with the frustration that comes with the downloaded version of that file being free of all the edits you made. Luckily, this will be fixed in the not-too-distant future.

Chrome Story spotted a code change request that asks for the PDF viewer to add the ability to download an edited copy of a PDF. When implemented, this new option would only appear on a PDF that has fields that can be edited and Google Chrome and after those fields have been edited.

PDF Viewer: Add UI to download edited PDF Add action menu providing options to download the original or edited PDF

Menu only is shown if there are edits and the “SaveEditedPDFForm” feature is enabled.

What will this all look like? In a Chromium bug filing, the UI is shown off. If a document has been edited and the user presses the download button, two options will appear. One, “Original” to get a blank copy of the document. The other, “Edited document” to download the altered PDF.

This feature should begin to appear in upcoming Canary releases of Google Chrome, but it might be a couple of months at least until it appears in stable versions.

More on Google Chrome:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: