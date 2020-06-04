Facebook is still the biggest social media platform on the planet, and because of that, a lot of people have plenty of photos and videos stored on their accounts. Now, Facebook has announced a new transfer tool that lets users offload that media, and it works first with Google Photos.

Available now, this new tool is found within the “Your Facebook Information” section of the settings on your Facebook account. Eventually, the tool will work with other services, but for now, Facebook is starting with Google Photos. The tool started rolling out in late 2019 in Ireland, but expanded to Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America in March. It further expanded to the United States in April 2020.

The tool can be accessed under the “Your Facebook Information” section of your Facebook account. If you’re on a computer, you can use this link to access it. Facebook will encrypt all data during transfer as well as requiring users to enter their password before starting a transfer.

Update 6/4: Facebook has confirmed to 9to5Google that its Google Photos transfer tool is now live in all regions around the globe. Facebook’s Alexandru Voica also confirmed the news on Twitter.

Facebook’s director of privacy and public policy, Steve Satterfield, said the following regarding the new tool:

At Facebook, we believe that if you share data with one service, you should be able to move it to another. That’s the principle of data portability, which gives people control and choice while also encouraging innovation. Today, we’re releasing a tool that will enable Facebook users to transfer their Facebook photos and videos directly to other services, starting with Google Photos.

