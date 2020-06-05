For years now, Google has offered a handful of perks to Chromebook owners to both entice new buyers and sweeten the deal of getting some Chrome OS hardware. Recently, Google has updated its perks page for Chromebooks yet again, this time offering two free DOOM games to every Chromebook owner.

Not too long ago, DOOM and DOOM II both arrived on the Google Play Store for all Android devices. Specifically, these are the original DOOM titles — the first from 1993 and the second from 1994.

The vast majority of Chromebooks sold today or already in the hands of consumers’ work with the Play Store and, in turn, most Android apps and games. That includes DOOM and DOOM II, and now all Chromebook owners can redeem both $4.99 titles for free. This promotion isn’t locked to new purchases, but actually works with anyone who simply owns a Chromebook. You’ll end up redeeming both titles through the Google Play Store after tapping the “Get perk” button on Google’s site.

Notably, you’ll need to be on your Chromebook to redeem the perk. On other computers or smartphones, the button will be grayed out as seen above.

DOOM games aren’t the only free titles available to Chromebook owners, either. Other freebies right now include Stardew Valley as well as in-app bonuses in titles such as Fallout Shelter, The Elder Scrolls: Legends, and Lineage 2. There are also some free apps and services including Duet Display, VSCO, and Squid.

