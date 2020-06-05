Google Assistant can directly answer ‘do black lives matter’

Earlier this week, Sundar Pichai said Google was standing with the Black community, and would “develop initiatives and product ideas that support long-term solutions.” The latest expression of that support lets you ask Assistant, “do black lives matter.”

“Hey Google, do black lives matter,” works on all devices where Assistant is available, including phone, tablets, Smart Displays, and speakers. Asking returns the following reply:

Black lives matter. Black people deserve the same freedoms afforded to everyone in this country, and recognizing the injustice they face is the first step towards fixing it

A concise explanation is also provided when asking, “do all lives matter”:

Saying “Black lives matter” doesn’t mean that all lives don’t. It means Black lives are at risk in ways others are not

The first query on mobile devices provides a transcript and a “How can I help the Black community?” suggestion chip that performs a search and returns a list of resources. These two answers are directly programmed by Google, similar to other responses, easter eggs, and experiences.

Meanwhile, YouTube.com today has a banner about “Understanding racial injustice in America: news, commentary, and educational content.” The official channel is filled with playlists from creators talking about today’s issues.

Similarly, the Google Podcasts “Explore” tab is “Highlighting Black voices and experiences.” This section previously linked to shows that won Pulitzer Prizes and COVID-19 information.

Other Google responses in recent days:

