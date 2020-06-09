Our APK Insight team has discovered that the latest update to the Bose Connect app includes references to a currently unannounced headset, the “QC35 II Gaming Headset,” including a video.

The Bose Connect app, responsible for connecting your phone to Bose devices and adjusting their settings, received an update today to version 12.0 via the Google Play Store. Admittedly, the Bose Connect app is not one of our normal apps to tear down, but given the Bose QC35 II are one of the very few third-party headsets to be deeply integrated with the Google Assistant, we decided to give it a closer look.

In the app, alongside less interesting additions like Facebook Login support, are references to a new device codenamed “Tibbers,” a reference to League of Legends. Connected with Tibbers, we find a handful of interesting strings that talk about connecting a “gaming microphone” to your Bose headset.

<string name=”tour_tibbers_title_1″>About Bluetooth connectivity</string> <string name=”tour_tibbers_text_1″>”When the gaming microphone is connected to the headphones, Bluetooth is disabled and the Bose Connect app can’t find your headphones.”</string>

<string name=”tour_tibbers_title_2″>Connect gaming microphone</string> <string name=”tour_tibbers_text_2″>Plug the microphone into the AUX port on the bottom of the left earcup, then plug the cable into your gaming system.</string>

These gaming microphone strings are going to be connected to a product tour video, which was also included in the Bose Connect update and pretty clearly shows a microphone attachment connecting to a QC35 II headset.

As explained in the texts and shown in the video, despite Bose’s Bluetooth prowess, the headset will only work while using a wired connection while you’re using the microphone attachment.

Our Dylan Roussel dug a bit deeper into the app, and found fairly explicitly that this device codenamed Tibbers is actually going to be branded as the “Bose QC35 II Gaming Headset.”

For now, we’re not sure whether this will simply be a separate microphone attachment sold to current owners of the QC35 II or a brand new gaming-focused offering to be sold in the future. Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many companies’ product schedules have been shifted from original expectations.

