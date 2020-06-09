Samsung started the trend of curved displays, but I was so happy to see them kiss that goodbye earlier this year with the Galaxy S20 launch. Now, Samsung is continuing that trend, as a reliable Samsung tipster has mentioned that the Galaxy Note 20 will have a “flat” display.

Ice Universe mentions on Twitter that the Galaxy Note 20’s display will be flat. How flat? He doesn’t say specifically, unfortunately, but previous leaks point to this being the same “flat” as the Galaxy S20. That’s not quite as flat as some would hope, but it’s still a huge improvement over what Samsung has offered in the past.

Samsung’s previous smartphones such as the Galaxy Note 10, S10, and others have had fairly dramatic curves to the display’s sides. It’s been a core design feature of Samsung flagships for several years and is often pretty frustrating. Personally, I’ve always found it especially annoying on Galaxy Note devices with the S Pen.

It seems unlikely that Samsung will ditch curves altogether, but even matching the S20’s design could be a huge improvement for many users. The Galaxy Note 20 is expected to arrive in August.

