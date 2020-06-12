Marshall Assistant ANC Headphones $280, Samsung Power Banks, more in today’s best deals

Friday’s best deals include Marshall Google Assistant-enabled ANC headphones at $280, Samsung 10,000mAh power banks from $40, and a 20% discount on the Withings Move Hybrid Smartwatch. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Marshall Monitor II ANC Assistant Headphones

Amazon is discounting a collection of Marshall retro headphones and speakers headlined by its Monitor II Active Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headphones at $280. Saving you $40 from the going rate, today’s offer is only the third time we’ve seen this pair of cans on sale and matches the all-time low.

With active noise canceling leading the way, you can also count on up to 45 hours of audio playback per charge. That’s on top of a leather-wrapped design, built-in Google Assistant, and USB-C charging. Shop other Marshall deals here from $70.

Samsung 10,000mAh power banks $40

Amazon is discounting a selection of Samsung power banks headlined by the 10,000mAh Super Fast 25W Portable Wireless Charger for $64. Typically fetching $80, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, beats the previous price cut by $7, and marks a new low.

Equipped with an internal 10,000mAh battery, this power bank can refuel most flagship devices several times over. A built-in Qi charging pad can deliver both 10W and 7.5W outputs, and a 25W USB-C port offers quick wired charging.

Withings Move Hybrid Smartwatch at $56

Amazon is currently offering the Withings Move Hybrid Smartwatch for $56 in a variety of styles. Typically selling for $70, today’s offer saves you 20%, matches our previous mention for the 2020 low, and comes within $1 of the best we’ve seen to date.

Armed with automatic workout tracking, Withings Move can also keep tabs on your sleep as well as where runs take you with built-in GPS functionality. Up to 18-month battery life keeps the smartwatch away from the charger, and water-resistance up to 50-meters ensure it can keep up with daily life.

