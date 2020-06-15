Monday deals: PNY storage from $5, Samsung Galaxy phones start at $325, more

Monday’s best deals include PNY storage from $5, Samsung Galaxy smartphones start at $325, and you can save on Anker smartphone accessories. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon’s PNY Gold Box starts at $5

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers PNY storage in a variety of form factors starting at $5. You’ll find a wide range of storage on sale, including various microSD cards, Lightning Flash Drives, and more. Check out the entire sale here.

Samsung Galaxy phones on sale from $325

Microsoft is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $750. Typically fetching $1,000, today’s offer saves you 25%, is $50 under the competing price cut at Amazon, and marks a new all-time low. As one of Samsung’s latest flagship releases, Galaxy S20 comes equipped with a 6.2-inch Infinity-O display and up to 28 hours of battery life per charge. A rear triple camera array with 12MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, and 64MP telephoto sensors make the cut and all backed by Single Take AI functionality. Plus, other inclusions like wireless PowerShare, 5G connectivity, and more round out the notable features.

Anker Father’s Day sale

Anker has a new batch of deals at Amazon today headlined by its Quick Charge 3.0 18W 3A Wall Charger for $11. Regularly $15 or so, today’s deal is $1 less than our previous mention and the second-best offer we’ve tracked. This wall charger is a great companion for most devices, with a Quick Charge 3.0 port, it’s capable of pushing 3A speeds to your phone or tablet.

