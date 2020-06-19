The Microsoft Launcher Preview has gained some much-needed customization options in the latest update including app drawer folders, the ability to have a three-row dock, plus more.

Earlier this week, Microsoft released Microsoft Launcher 6 for those on the early preview program. This version is essentially the update that we expect to ship with the upcoming Microsoft Surface Duo. While that is highly anticipated, the Microsoft Launcher Preview has gained a couple of features that might be integral to your Android device (via WindowsCentral).

While the changes are not groundbreaking, so long as you update your build of the Microsoft Launcher to the latest Preview, you’ll be able to organize your app drawer with a proper folder structure. This is particularly useful if you want to make it easier to find specific groups of apps like “games” or “email clients” for instance.

It’s a feature that is sorely missing from a lot of third-party launchers, so it’s a welcome inclusion for sure. App drawer folders are also joined by the ability to create a huge three-tiered dock on your homescreen. We’re not sure why you would want such a massive dock but the option is there if you prefer having up to 15 apps in the quick access homescreen panel.

Adding to that is the ability to double-tap to lock your device, which is a really nice way to quickly secure your Android device without too much effort. On top of that, Microsoft touts improved app search, plus some generic fixes for bugs and crashes.

The latest Microsoft Launcher Preview update is rolling out right now on the Google Play Store should you be desperate to start customizing your app drawer folders and building a huge dock.

